Venezuela condemns Trump's 'brutal' economic sanctions threat
July 18, 2017 / 3:19 PM

Venezuela condemns Trump's 'brutal' economic sanctions threat

1 Min Read

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Samuel Moncada addresses the audience after the attack on the Supreme Court and Interior Ministry by rogue policemen from a hijacked helicopter, according to President Nicolas Maduro's government, in Caracas, Venezuela June 29, 2017.Marco Bello

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government on Tuesday condemned a "brutal" and "imperial" threat by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose economic sanctions if plans to set up a controversial new congress were not withdrawn.

Reading the government's response to Trump's statement on Monday, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Samuel Moncada said the July 30 vote for a legislative super-body known as a Constituent Assembly would go ahead despite U.S. objections.

Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

