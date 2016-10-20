FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 20, 2016 / 2:36 PM / 10 months ago

Venezuela opposition ex-governor granted house arrest after year in jail

An image of former Venezuelan presidential candidate Manuel Rosales is displayed on a television screen during a news conference by Un Nuevo Tiempo party leaders at its headquarters in Caracas October 16, 2015.Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Manuel Rosales, a former opposition governor and presidential candidate in Venezuela, was granted house arrest after a year in jail, the Supreme Court said late on Wednesday without offering an explanation.

Rosales was arrested in October 2015 upon his return to Venezuela from exile in Peru, six years after the government of the late socialist leader Hugo Chavez accused him of illicit enrichment.

Under current president Nicolas Maduro, opposition figures including protest leader Leopoldo Lopez have been jailed on the grounds of stoking violence to overthrow his leftist administration.

Opposition activist Francisco Marquez, who was jailed in June on money-laundering charges, was released this week.

Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Bernadette Baum

