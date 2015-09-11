FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. 'deeply troubled' by conviction of Venezuela's Lopez
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 11, 2015 / 3:16 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. 'deeply troubled' by conviction of Venezuela's Lopez

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Robert Jacobson said on Thursday she was “deeply troubled” by the sentencing of Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez to 13 years’ prison.

Jacobson, via Twitter, urged the defense of democracy and human rights in Venezuela. Washington had been urging President Nicolas Maduro’s government to release Lopez, in jail since February 2014 on charges of inciting violence.

Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.