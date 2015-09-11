U.S. 'deeply troubled' by conviction of Venezuela's Lopez

CARACAS (Reuters) - U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Robert Jacobson said on Thursday she was “deeply troubled” by the sentencing of Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez to 13 years’ prison.
Jacobson, via Twitter, urged the defense of democracy and human rights in Venezuela. Washington had been urging President Nicolas Maduro’s government to release Lopez, in jail since February 2014 on charges of inciting violence.
