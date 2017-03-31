FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela's Maduro says to resolve Supreme Court controversy
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#World News
March 31, 2017 / 10:53 PM / 5 months ago

Venezuela's Maduro says to resolve Supreme Court controversy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday he would resolve within hours the controversy over the Supreme Court's assumption of the opposition-led legislature's functions, which has sparked widespread protests and international condemnation.

"I believe in dialogue and use of the Constitution to resolve controversy," he said, calling a meeting of the state security council to discuss the attorney general's criticism of the high court's decision.

Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Girish Gupta, G Crosse

