FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
Venezuela opposition says two more magistrates detained
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Senate votes to open debate on healthcare repeal
Healthcare
Senate votes to open debate on healthcare repeal
Senate panel compels Manafort to attend Russia hearing
Russia
Senate panel compels Manafort to attend Russia hearing
Shkreli's ancestral Albania town torn on 'Pharma Bro' legacy
World
Shkreli's ancestral Albania town torn on 'Pharma Bro' legacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 5:14 PM / 2 hours ago

Venezuela opposition says two more magistrates detained

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan intelligence agents have arrested two more magistrates named to an alternative Supreme Court in defiance of President Nicolas Maduro's government, the opposition-led legislature said on Tuesday.

Jesus Rojas and Zuleima Gonzalez were detained in central Anzoategui state, following Angel Zerpa's arrest over the weekend in Caracas, the National Assembly said. Zerpa was also named to the alternative court.

Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Girish Gupta and Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.