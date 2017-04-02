FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
April 1, 2017 / 7:11 PM / 5 months ago

Separation of powers still not working in Venezuela: Argentina says

Argentina's Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra arrives for a news conference after a meeting of the Mercosur trading bloc called to discuss Venezuela's political crisis, in Buenos Aires, Argentina April 1, 2017.Martin Acosta

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The separation of powers in Venezuela is still not functioning despite Saturday's reversal of a Supreme Court decision to annul Congress, Argentina Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra told reporters.

Malcorra made the comment at a news conference after a meeting of the Mercosur trade bloc called to discuss Venezuela's political crisis. The bloc published a statement calling on Venezuela to take "immediate concrete measures" to ensure the separation of powers.

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court on Saturday revoked its annulment of the opposition-led Congress amid international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

"Clearly, there is a situation in which the separation of powers, which is essential to democracy, is not functioning," Malcorra said, citing the court's long-standing legal battles with Congress.

Mercosur includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay and Argentina currently has the temporary presidency of the bloc. Venezuela was suspended from Mercosur in December.

Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; writing by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Diane Craft

