Separation of powers still not working in Venezuela: Argentina says

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The separation of powers in Venezuela is still not functioning despite Saturday's reversal of a Supreme Court decision to annul Congress, Argentina Foreign Minister Susana Malcorra told reporters.

Malcorra made the comment at a news conference after a meeting of the Mercosur trade bloc called to discuss Venezuela's political crisis. The bloc published a statement calling on Venezuela to take "immediate concrete measures" to ensure the separation of powers.

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court on Saturday revoked its annulment of the opposition-led Congress amid international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

"Clearly, there is a situation in which the separation of powers, which is essential to democracy, is not functioning," Malcorra said, citing the court's long-standing legal battles with Congress.

Mercosur includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay and Argentina currently has the temporary presidency of the bloc. Venezuela was suspended from Mercosur in December.