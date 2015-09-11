Venezuela says U.S. reaction to Lopez sentence jeopardizes ties

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday the United States’ “insolent” reaction to the sentencing of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez had set back a recent diplomatic rapprochement between the two nations.

“With its insolent meddling, the United States has kicked the timid steps achieved towards regularizing bilateral relations,” Rodriguez said via Twitter in response to U.S. statements criticizing Lopez’s nearly 14-year jail sentence.