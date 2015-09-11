FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela says U.S. reaction to Lopez sentence jeopardizes ties
September 11, 2015 / 8:47 PM / 2 years ago

Venezuela says U.S. reaction to Lopez sentence jeopardizes ties

A supporter of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez holds a placard, during a gathering to show support outside the courthouse during his trial in Caracas September 10, 2015. The placard reads, "Free Leopoldo". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday the United States’ “insolent” reaction to the sentencing of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez had set back a recent diplomatic rapprochement between the two nations.

“With its insolent meddling, the United States has kicked the timid steps achieved towards regularizing bilateral relations,” Rodriguez said via Twitter in response to U.S. statements criticizing Lopez’s nearly 14-year jail sentence.

Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

