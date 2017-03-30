FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
OAS head accuses Venezuela's Maduro of 'self-coup'
#World News
March 30, 2017 / 7:39 PM / 5 months ago

OAS head accuses Venezuela's Maduro of 'self-coup'

Organization of American States (OAS) Secretary-General Luis Almagro gestures during the Democratic Solidarity in Latin America meeting organised by Forum 2000 Foundation in Mexico City, Mexico, March 30, 2017.Edgard Garrido

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - The head of the 34-member Organization of American States accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government of carrying out a "self-coup" on Thursday after the country's Supreme Court took over the functions of the opposition-led Congress.

"The sentences from the Supreme Court ... are the final blows with which the regime subverts the constitutional order of the country and finishes with democracy," said OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro in a statement.

Writing by Andrew Cawthorne, editing by G Crosse

