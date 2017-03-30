OAS head accuses Venezuela's Maduro of 'self-coup'

CARACAS (Reuters) - The head of the 34-member Organization of American States accused Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government of carrying out a "self-coup" on Thursday after the country's Supreme Court took over the functions of the opposition-led Congress.

"The sentences from the Supreme Court ... are the final blows with which the regime subverts the constitutional order of the country and finishes with democracy," said OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro in a statement.