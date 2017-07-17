FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela opposition vote monitors say 7.2 mln people cast ballots
July 17, 2017 / 4:02 AM / 2 hours ago

Venezuela opposition vote monitors say 7.2 mln people cast ballots

Opposition supporters react while waiting for results of the unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela July 16, 2017.Marco Bello

CARACAS (Reuters) - Nearly 7.2 million Venezuelans participated in an informal plebiscite organized on Sunday by the opposition against leftist President Nicolas Maduro's government, according to academics monitoring the vote.

That was not far off the total opposition vote of 7.7 million votes in Venezuela's December 2015 parliamentary elections and was hailed by Maduro's foes as a resounding expression of popular discontent against him.

Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Himani Sarkar

