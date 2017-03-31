FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela top prosecutor says Supreme Court 'broke' constitution
March 31, 2017 / 3:03 PM / 5 months ago

Venezuela top prosecutor says Supreme Court 'broke' constitution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega said on Friday that a move by the Supreme Court to take over the role of Congress had violated the constitution.

"It constitutes a rupture of the constitutional order. It's my obligation to express my great concern to the country," said Ortega, in an unusual break with the government line for someone who has been a key ally of the ruling Socialists.

Reporting by Liamar Ramos; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Girish Gupta and Chizu Nomiyama

