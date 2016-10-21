U.S. service member killed in northern Iraq: military statement
WASHINGTON A U.S. service member died on Thursday from wounds sustained in an improvised explosive device blast in northern Iraq, the U.S.-led military coalition said in a statement.
CARACAS Venezuela's electoral council on Thursday night said it was suspending a recall referendum drive against leftist president Nicolas Maduro due to court decisions.
(Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
WASHINGTON A U.S. service member died on Thursday from wounds sustained in an improvised explosive device blast in northern Iraq, the U.S.-led military coalition said in a statement.
AMMAN The Syrian military said on Thursday a unilateral ceasefire backed by Russia had come into force to allow people to leave besieged eastern Aleppo, a move rejected by rebels who say they are preparing a counter-offensive to break the blockade.
SANAA/ADEN, Yemen A 72-hour truce in Yemen came under pressure on Thursday when missiles fired from Yemen killed two civilians in Saudi Arabia, the United States said, while a Saudi-led coalition launched air strikes that Iran-allied Houthi fighters said killed three people.