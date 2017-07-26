FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
Exclusive: Venezuela police and army chiefs, PDVSA executive face U.S. sanctions - sources
#Sessions
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
Trump bans transgender people from military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 12
July 26, 2017 / 3:56 PM / in an hour

Exclusive: Venezuela police and army chiefs, PDVSA executive face U.S. sanctions - sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) President Tibisay Lucena addresses the media during a simulation of the government's official July 30 vote for a new assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela July 16, 2017.Christian Veron/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of Venezuela’s army, the national police chief, the country’s director of elections and a vice president for the state oil company PDVSA are among the 13 Venezuelan officials being sanctioned by the United States on Wednesday, U.S. officials told Reuters.

Four of the sanctioned individuals were identified as: national elections director Tibisay Lucena, army chief Jesus Suarez, national police director Carlos Perez and PDVSA vice president for finance Simon Zerpa, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick, Editing by Franklin Paul

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.