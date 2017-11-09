FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury to announce more sanctions on Venezuelan officials: WSJ
Sections
Featured
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
Cyber Risk
App errors expose data on 180 million phones: security firm
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
TEXAS CHURCH SHOOTING
FBI may have lost critical time unlocking shooter's iPhone
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
Markets
Sky-high stock market has investors looking to commodities
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 9, 2017 / 4:47 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

U.S. Treasury to announce more sanctions on Venezuelan officials: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department will announce more sanctions on Thursday against top Venezuelan officials, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a U.S. Senate aide.

FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators clash with riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 31, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Veron/File Photo

According to the aide, the sanctions against the top members of the Venezuelan government are linked to human rights abuses and corruption, the report said.

The new sanctions target several members of Venezuela’s newly appointed constituent assembly, an all-powerful body stacked with supporters of President Nicolas Maduro who were elected in a vote that the opposition had boycotted and said was rigged, the Journal said.

The U.S. Treasury was not immediately available for comment. The Venezuelan government could not be reached for comment.

The European Union was set to impose an arms embargo on Venezuela and would consider further sanctions in response to the political crisis, two EU diplomats said on Wednesday.

The United States in August imposed sanctions on eight Venezuelan officials for their role in creating the constituent assembly, made up entirely of allies of the ruling Socialist Party and armed with the power to rewrite the constitution.

The U.S. sanctions targeted politicians and security figures but stopped short of actions against Venezuela’s vital oil industry. Energy sector sanctions, which could cripple Venezuela’s ailing economy, are still being considered, U.S. officials said in August.

Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.