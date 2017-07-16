FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela opposition says two people 'apparently' shot dead during vote
#World News
July 16, 2017 / 7:47 PM / an hour ago

Venezuela opposition says two people 'apparently' shot dead during vote

1 Min Read

Forensic technicians stand at a crime scene where, according to the opposition, gunmen "apparently" shot dead and wounded several people during an opposition-organised unofficial plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro's government and his plan to rewrite the constitution, in Caracas, Venezuela July 16, 2017.Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Armed gangs seeking to disrupt voting in a Caracas suburb on Sunday "apparently" shot dead two people and wounded four more during an opposition-organized informal plebiscite against President Nicolas Maduro, the opposition said.

Carlos Ocariz, speaking on behalf of the Democratic Unity opposition coalition, said "paramilitary" gunmen appeared during the afternoon in the Catia neighborhood of Caracas where thousands of people were participating in the opposition event.

"Apparently, there are two people dead," he told reporters.

Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Sandra Maler

