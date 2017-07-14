FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
an hour ago
U.N. urges Venezuela to allow dissent, unofficial referendum
#World News
July 14, 2017 / 9:38 AM / an hour ago

U.N. urges Venezuela to allow dissent, unofficial referendum

1 Min Read

An opposition supporter stands while attending a vigil in homage to victims of violence at past protests against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela, July 13, 2017.Andres Martinez Casares

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations called on Venezuela's government on Friday to let people take part in an unofficial referendum on the constitution and make sure security forces do not use excessive force against protesters.

Opposition groups have called the plebiscite on Sunday, saying Venezuelans should have their say on President Nicolas Maduro's plan to rewrite the constitution.

"We urge authorities to respect the wishes of those who want to participate in this consultation and to guarantee people’s rights to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly," U.N. human rights spokeswoman Liz Throssell told a Geneva news briefing. 

Applications for asylum by Venezuelan nationals have "soared", with 52,000 lodged already this year against 27,000 all of 2016, the U.N. refugee agency said, adding that it represented "only a fraction" of those in need of refuge.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Heavens

