March 31, 2017 / 7:48 PM / 5 months ago

Most Unasur members condemn situation in Venezuela: statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - Most members of the Union of South American Nations (Unasur) on Friday condemned the Venezuelan Supreme Court's decision to take over legislative powers.

In a join statement released by the Uruguayan Foreign Ministry, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay and Paraguay called for democratic order to be restored in Venezuela, in the latest sign of international outrage at the move.

Leftist governments Bolivia and Ecuador that are also part of Unasur did not sign the statement.

Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Sandra Maler

