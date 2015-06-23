U.S. welcomes end of Venezuela opposition leader's hunger strike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday said it welcomed the decision by Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez to end a 30-day hunger strike after one of his demands was met.
Lopez, who was imprisoned in 2014, had called for a date to be set for this year’s parliamentary election. State Department spokesman John Kirby said the Venezuelan government now should give Lopez access to doctors of his choosing.
