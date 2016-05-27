FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kerry welcomes bid to spur talks between Venezuela, opposition
May 27, 2016 / 7:12 PM / a year ago

Kerry welcomes bid to spur talks between Venezuela, opposition

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (R) shakes hands with former Spanish prime minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero in Caracas, Venezuela May 18, 2016. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry spoke to former Spanish Prime Minister José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero on Thursday to welcome efforts he is leading to facilitate dialogue between the government of Venezuela and members of the Venezuelan opposition, the State Department said.

Kerry said the United States stands ready to help Zapatero, alongside former Dominican President Leonel Fernandez and former Panamanian President Martín Torrijos, in their efforts, the department said in a statement.

Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editig by David Alexander

