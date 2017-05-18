Iraqi forces say started storming Islamic State-held Mosul Old City
ERBIL, Iraq Iraqi forces started storming the Islamic State-held Old City of Mosul on Sunday, a military statement said.
WASHINGTON The Trump administration plans to impose sanctions on some judges on Venezuela’s Supreme Court on Thursday as punishment for seizing powers from the opposition-led Congress earlier this year, U.S. government sources said.
Among those targeted by the sanctions package is the court’s president, Maikel Moreno, the sources told Reuters.
(Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Chris Reese)
PARIS Voting stations opened in France on Sunday for the second round of parliamentary elections, with opinion polls indicating President Emmanuel Macron's centrist Republic on the Move party likely to win a massive majority in the lower house.