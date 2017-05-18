FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. vows further action against Venezuela's 'bad actors' barring changes
#World News
May 18, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 3 months ago

U.S. vows further action against Venezuela's 'bad actors' barring changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration will take further action against "bad actors" in Venezuela if there are no changes in the country, a senior U.S. government official said on Thursday.

He declined to provide specifics on a conference call with journalists about new sanctions announced on Venezuelans.

"The point here is that President Trump has made it clear that the United States will not tolerate the 'bad actors' that exist in Venezuela under President (Nicolas) Maduro," the official said.

"More will come until they change their ways," he said.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Tom Brown

