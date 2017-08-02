FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump: Maduro responsible for safety of Venezuela opposition leaders
#World News
August 2, 2017 / 12:59 AM / 2 hours ago

Trump: Maduro responsible for safety of Venezuela opposition leaders

1 Min Read

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (L) speaks next to National Electoral Council (CNE) President Tibisay Lucena during their meeting in Caracas, Venezuela July 31, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States holds Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro "personally responsible" for the health and safety of two leading opponents of his government jailed on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the White House late on Tuesday, Trump said Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma were political prisoners held illegally by the Venezuelan government.

"The United States holds Maduro –- who publicly announced just hours earlier that he would move against his political opposition –- personally responsible for the health and safety of Mr. Lopez, Mr. Ledezma, and any others seized," Trump said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

