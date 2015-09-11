FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela opposition leader Lopez gets 13 years jail for 2014 unrest
#World News
September 11, 2015 / 2:52 AM / 2 years ago

Venezuela opposition leader Lopez gets 13 years jail for 2014 unrest

A supporter of jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez holds a placard, during a gathering to show support outside the courthouse during his trial in Caracas September 10, 2015. The placard reads, "Free Leopoldo". REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s best-known jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of inciting 2014 protests that spiraled into violence, killing more than 40 people, his lawyer said.

Judge Susana Barreiros ordered Lopez, 44, a U.S.-educated hardline opponent of socialist President Nicolas Maduro, to be held in the Ramo Verde military jail outside Caracas, his lawyer Roberto Marrero said via Twitter.

Reporting by Diego Ore, Writing by Andrew Cawthorne, Editing by Ken Wills

