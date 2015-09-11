Venezuela opposition leader Lopez gets 13 years jail for 2014 unrest

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s best-known jailed opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez was sentenced to 13 years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of inciting 2014 protests that spiraled into violence, killing more than 40 people, his lawyer said.

Judge Susana Barreiros ordered Lopez, 44, a U.S.-educated hardline opponent of socialist President Nicolas Maduro, to be held in the Ramo Verde military jail outside Caracas, his lawyer Roberto Marrero said via Twitter.