FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Venezuelan protesting violinist arrested, beaten: rights group
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
NORTH KOREA
North Korea tests another ICBM, putting U.S. cities in range
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Healthcare
Republicans try to pick up the pieces
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
U.S.
Majority of Americans support transgender military service
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 29, 2017 / 1:11 AM / an hour ago

Venezuelan protesting violinist arrested, beaten: rights group

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan violinist Wuilly Arteaga plays the violin next to a pile of sand used by protesters to block the street during a protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela July 18, 2017.Carlos Garcia Rawlins

CARACAS (Reuters) - A violinist who was arrested during anti-government unrest this week was beaten with his instrument by officials, leaving him hard of hearing, according to a rights campaigner.

Wuilly Arteaga, 23, had become one of the best-known faces of protests against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, playing the National Anthem as tear gas enveloped him and rubber bullets flew around him.

Anti-government protests have rocked Venezuela for four months, leaving more than 110 people dead.

Arteaga was detained during a protest on Thursday, said Alfredo Romero, head of the Penal Forum rights group, in a Periscope video filmed while driving. Arteaga has become emblematic for government critics of security forces' tough tactics against protesters in recent months.

"They burned his hair with a lighter, beat him very hard meaning that he can't hear through his right ear," Romero said.

FILE PHOTO: Venezuelan violinist Wuilly Arteaga reacts during a gathering against President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas June 4, 2017.Marco Bello

The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The young violinist was severely injured last week while playing during protests. Paramedics attended Arteaga on Saturday as blood poured down his face.

He later tweeted a video from hospital with a bandaged face and clutching his violin.

"Neither rubber bullets nor pellets will stop our fight for Venezuela's independence," Arteaga said in the video. "Tomorrow I will be back in the streets."

More than 4,800 people have been arrested during four months of anti-government unrest, according to Romero, with more than 1,300 still detained.

Reporting by Girish Gupta and Corina Pons; Editing by Toni Reinhold

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.