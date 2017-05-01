FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela's Maduro calls vote for new 'constituent' assembly
May 1, 2017 / 9:07 PM / 4 months ago

Venezuela's Maduro calls vote for new 'constituent' assembly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Monday a national vote to create a new "constituent" National Assembly legislature in order to defuse a bitter political conflict after a month of anti-government protests.

Opponents say the move is another attempt to sideline the current opposition-led National Assembly and keep the unpopular Maduro in power in the midst of a bruising recession and unrest that has led to 29 deaths in the last month.

Reporting by Caracas newsroom; Editing by Diane Craft

