3 months ago
Venezuela election board prepares for assembly vote in July
#World News
May 24, 2017 / 12:27 AM / 3 months ago

Venezuela election board prepares for assembly vote in July

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a document with the details of a "constituent assembly" to reform the constitution during a rally at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela May 23, 2017.Carlos Barria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's election board head said on Tuesday it was preparing to hold voting for the new controversial constituent assembly in July and then hold delayed regional elections in December.

Venezuela's unpopular President Nicolas Maduro earlier on Tuesday vowed to push ahead with a new Congress to rewrite the Constitution, despite dissent within his own ranks and major protests in the OPEC nation convulsed by nearly two months of unrest.

Reporting by Corina Pons; Editing by Sandra Maler

