Venezuela official says person killed in protest was government supporter
February 12, 2014 / 8:47 PM / 4 years ago

Venezuela official says person killed in protest was government supporter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - The head of Venezuela’s National Assembly said a fatality after pro- and anti-government marches in Caracas on Wednesday was a supporter of President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist administration.

“The murderers of this comrade, this compatriot, will pay,” Assembly president and ruling Socialist Party stalwart Diosdado Cabello said on state television. Reuters witnesses had earlier seen the man shot dead during clashes at the opposition protest.

Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

