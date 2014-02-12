Venezuela official says person killed in protest was government supporter

CARACAS (Reuters) - The head of Venezuela’s National Assembly said a fatality after pro- and anti-government marches in Caracas on Wednesday was a supporter of President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist administration.

“The murderers of this comrade, this compatriot, will pay,” Assembly president and ruling Socialist Party stalwart Diosdado Cabello said on state television. Reuters witnesses had earlier seen the man shot dead during clashes at the opposition protest.