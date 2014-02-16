Venezuela's Lopez to march on Tuesday, says ready to face arrest

CARACAS (Reuters) - A Venezuelan opposition leader wanted by police in connection with deadly street protests said on Sunday he will march with his supporters in the capital Caracas on Tuesday, and that he is ready to face arrest if necessary.

“I will be there showing my face, I have nothing to fear,” the opposition leader, Leopoldo Lopez, said in a brief video posted to his Twitter account. “If there is any illegal decision to jail me, then I will accept that decision and that infamous persecution by the state.”