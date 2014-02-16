FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venezuela's Lopez to march on Tuesday, says ready to face arrest
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 16, 2014 / 11:32 PM / 4 years ago

Venezuela's Lopez to march on Tuesday, says ready to face arrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - A Venezuelan opposition leader wanted by police in connection with deadly street protests said on Sunday he will march with his supporters in the capital Caracas on Tuesday, and that he is ready to face arrest if necessary.

“I will be there showing my face, I have nothing to fear,” the opposition leader, Leopoldo Lopez, said in a brief video posted to his Twitter account. “If there is any illegal decision to jail me, then I will accept that decision and that infamous persecution by the state.”

Reporting by Diego Ore and Eyanir Chinea; writing by Daniel Wallis; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.