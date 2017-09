Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez pauses during an interview with Reuters in Caracas, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, wanted on charges of fomenting deadly violence, handed himself over to security forces on Tuesday, Reuters witnesses said.

Lopez, a 42-year-old U.S.-educated economist who has spearheaded a recent wave of protests in Venezuela, got into an armored vehicle after giving a speech to an opposition rally in Caracas.