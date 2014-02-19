Venezuela state TV says political unrest claims sixth victim

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan state television said on Wednesday that a woman died after an ambulance taking her to hospital was blocked by opposition protesters in Caracas, bring to six the number of fatalities in a week of political unrest.
VTV said the victim, the mother of a VTV employee, was being rushed to hospital when she suffered a heart attack as her ambulance became stuck in gridlock created by anti-government protesters blocking roads.
