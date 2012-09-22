FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crews extinguish fire at Venezuela's El Palito refinery
September 22, 2012 / 3:04 PM / 5 years ago

Crews extinguish fire at Venezuela's El Palito refinery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A view of the fire at El Palito refinery in Puerto Cabello in the state of Carabobo September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

CARACAS (Reuters) - Firefighters extinguished a blaze in a fuel storage tank at Venezuela’s El Palito refinery, state oil company PDVSA said on Saturday.

The fire was started by a lightning bolt during a storm Wednesday night, but the 146,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) El Palito facility continued operating. Two tanks were initially set alight, but the fire in one was put out within hours.

In a statement, PDVSA said the blaze in the second storage tank was completely extinguished late on Friday.

No one was hurt in Wednesday night’s lightning strike.

The second refinery accident in a month has increased concerns about state oil company PDVSA’s safety record and practices ahead of an October 7 presidential election.

In August, PDVSA halted almost all output at the country’s biggest refinery, Amuay, for six days after a gas leak caused an explosion that killed 42 people.

PDVSA has suffered a string of accidents, outages and unplanned stoppages for maintenance across its refinery network in recent years, hurting the OPEC nation’s vital fuel exports.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Vicki Allen

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
