FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fire at Venezuela refinery, government says under control
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 10, 2013 / 9:17 PM / 4 years ago

Fire at Venezuela refinery, government says under control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - A fire broke out at Venezuela’s 146,000 barrel-per-day El Palito refinery on Sunday, but it was being brought under control and has not harmed operations, the oil minister said.

“Our teams are putting out the fire. There is no danger to operations nor to people living near the plant,” Rafael Ramirez told state TV, adding the cause was still being investigated.

State oil company PDVSA has suffered a string of accidents, outages and unplanned stoppages for maintenance across its refinery network in recent years, hurting the South American OPEC member’s fuel export capacity.

Ramirez said Sunday’s fire was in one of the refinery’s storage pits. Twitter users posted photos of black smoke billowing over the plant on Venezuela’s north coast.

Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Maureen Bavdek

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.