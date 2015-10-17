FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela's Cardon catcracker to restart next week - PDVSA
October 17, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

Venezuela's Cardon catcracker to restart next week - PDVSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - The catalytic cracker at Venezuela’s 310,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cardon refinery will be operating within a few days after being damaged in a power outage earlier this month, state oil company PDVSA said on Saturday.

A PDVSA statement said both Cardon and the adjacent 645,000 bpd Amuay refinery were working after the blackout.

But “in Cardon, a minor repair is under way in the external accessories of the catalytic cracker unit,” it said. “The plant will be operating normally in the middle of next week.”

Writing by Andrew Cawthorne, editing by G Crosse

