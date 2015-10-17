Venezuela's Cardon catcracker to restart next week - PDVSA

CARACAS (Reuters) - The catalytic cracker at Venezuela’s 310,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Cardon refinery will be operating within a few days after being damaged in a power outage earlier this month, state oil company PDVSA said on Saturday.

A PDVSA statement said both Cardon and the adjacent 645,000 bpd Amuay refinery were working after the blackout.

But “in Cardon, a minor repair is under way in the external accessories of the catalytic cracker unit,” it said. “The plant will be operating normally in the middle of next week.”