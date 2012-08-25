FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exclusive: Venezuela says no force majeure despite Amuay blast
August 25, 2012 / 4:48 PM / 5 years ago

Exclusive: Venezuela says no force majeure despite Amuay blast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA will not declare force majeure on fuel shipments despite an explosion that killed at least 24 people at the country’s biggest oil refinery on Saturday, Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez told Reuters.

Ramirez said Amuay’s processing units were not affected by the blast, but that a fire was still burning in a naphtha storage tank. He said PDVSA would boost production at its other refineries, and that it had 10 days worth of stocks to meet its commitments to exports and the domestic market.

Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Sandra Maler

