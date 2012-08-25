Exclusive: Venezuela says no force majeure despite Amuay blast

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA will not declare force majeure on fuel shipments despite an explosion that killed at least 24 people at the country’s biggest oil refinery on Saturday, Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez told Reuters.

Ramirez said Amuay’s processing units were not affected by the blast, but that a fire was still burning in a naphtha storage tank. He said PDVSA would boost production at its other refineries, and that it had 10 days worth of stocks to meet its commitments to exports and the domestic market.