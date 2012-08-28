Staff saved lives after Venezuela refinery blast: Ramirez

PARAGUANA, Venezuela (Reuters) - Veteran staff at Venezuela’s biggest refinery raised the alarm about a gas leak before an explosion tore through the facility and killed 48 people, helping management save lives, the energy minister said on Tuesday.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters, Rafael Ramirez said he had personally interviewed two workers who detected the leak at the sprawling 645,000 barrel-per-day Amuay facility.

“Thanks to them, we were able to take certain actions that prevented more deaths. One of them has 24 years experience, the other 33 years,” Ramirez said.

He said the cloud of olefins resembled a mist, visible to the naked eye, that reached about head height above the ground.

“It is possible that the (gas) cloud formed itself in less than an hour. How did it become so extensive and dense? It has to do with the origin of the leak,” he said. “In one month, this investigation should be finished.”

Asked why local residents, some of whom lived close to the refinery’s fence, near the storage tanks, had not been moved to safety when the gas leak was reported, Ramirez said: “It is not risky for people to stay in their homes, so we didn’t tell give the order to abandon them.”

Describing it as a “once in a decade” accident, he said President Hugo Chavez’s government had invested some $4.8 billion dollars since 2007 in the Paraguana Refinery Complex (CRP), which also includes the 310,000 bpd Cardon facility.

“We are now evaluating the situation of every family that was affected ... we are ready to assume our responsibilities.”

On Monday Chavez said he had created a $23 million fund to help pay for cleanup operations and to repair damaged houses. He also said 257 new homes would be made available in the coming weeks for families who lost theirs, 60 of them immediately.

Ramirez added that Amuay was insured and that all the damage was covered, but did not provide further details.