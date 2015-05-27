FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela says agrees with Rosneft for $14 billion investment in oil, gas
May 27, 2015 / 11:30 PM / 2 years ago

Venezuela says agrees with Rosneft for $14 billion investment in oil, gas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela and Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft have agreed on around $14 billion in investment in the oil and gas sector, the South American OPEC country’s president said on Wednesday evening.

President Nicolas Maduro said he met with Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin earlier on Wednesday, in company of PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] President Eulogio del Pino and National Assembly boss and Socialist Party No. 2 Diosdado Cabello.

“We had a great meeting and agreed on investment of over $14 billion,” said Maduro during a televised broadcast.

Reporting by Alexandra Ulmer

