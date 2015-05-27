Venezuela says agrees with Rosneft for $14 billion investment in oil, gas

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela and Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft have agreed on around $14 billion in investment in the oil and gas sector, the South American OPEC country’s president said on Wednesday evening.

President Nicolas Maduro said he met with Rosneft Chief Executive Officer Igor Sechin earlier on Wednesday, in company of PDVSA [PDVSA.UL] President Eulogio del Pino and National Assembly boss and Socialist Party No. 2 Diosdado Cabello.

“We had a great meeting and agreed on investment of over $14 billion,” said Maduro during a televised broadcast.