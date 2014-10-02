FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuela vows legal action after Twitter suspends official's account
October 2, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

Venezuela vows legal action after Twitter suspends official's account

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Electronic cables are silhouetted next to the logo of Twitter in this September 23, 2014 illustration photo in Sarajevo. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Socialist government has said it will take legal action against Twitter Inc, the U.S. social media site, for apparently suspending the account of a ruling party governor.

The microblogging site on Wednesday suspended the account of Tareck El Aissami, an Aragua state governor and former Interior and Justice Minister (@TareckPSUV), according to Information Minister Delcy Rodriguez.

“We’re going to take legal action against Twitter’s abusive and illegal practice,” Rodriguez wrote on Twitter late Wednesday.

Most Venezuelan politicians, including the late president Hugo Chavez, are avid Twitter users.

Twitter declined to comment.

Reporting by Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

