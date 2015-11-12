FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. told Venezuela of drug arrests, stressed law enforcement
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 12, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. told Venezuela of drug arrests, stressed law enforcement

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends the United Nations Human Rights Council during a special session in Geneva, Switzerland November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official told Venezuela’s government on Wednesday that two of President Nicolas Maduro’s relatives were arrested on drug charges and stressed this was solely a law enforcement matter, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to identify the U.S. official who made the contact.

Three U.S. officials said the arrests of two nephews of Maduro’s wife were not an effort to go after Maduro’s government but a case of U.S. law enforcement seeking to prosecute suspected wrongdoing.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.