U.S. told Venezuela of drug arrests, stressed law enforcement

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A senior U.S. official told Venezuela’s government on Wednesday that two of President Nicolas Maduro’s relatives were arrested on drug charges and stressed this was solely a law enforcement matter, a U.S. official said on Thursday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, declined to identify the U.S. official who made the contact.

Three U.S. officials said the arrests of two nephews of Maduro’s wife were not an effort to go after Maduro’s government but a case of U.S. law enforcement seeking to prosecute suspected wrongdoing.