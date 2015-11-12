FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Venezuelan first lady's nephews indicted in U.S. on drug case
#World News
November 12, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

Venezuelan first lady's nephews indicted in U.S. on drug case

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (front centre) holds hands with his wife Cilia Flores as they arrive for a meeting in the Summit of South American-Arab Countries, in Riyadh in this handout picture provided by Miraflores Palace on November 11, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two nephews of the wife of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have been indicted in the United States for conspiring to import cocaine, according to court papers made public on Thursday.

Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas, 30, and Efrain Antonio Campo Flores, 29, were charged in a one-count indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan.

The indictment alleged that in October the two participated in meetings in Venezuela regarding a shipment of cocaine that was to be sent to the United States via Honduras.

Both are nephews of Maduro’s wife and first lady, Cilia Flores. The two were arrested in Haiti and flown to New York on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
