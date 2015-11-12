Venezuelan first lady's nephews indicted in U.S. on drug case

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two nephews of the wife of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have been indicted in the United States for conspiring to import cocaine, according to court papers made public on Thursday.

Franqui Francisco Flores de Freitas, 30, and Efrain Antonio Campo Flores, 29, were charged in a one-count indictment filed in federal court in Manhattan.

The indictment alleged that in October the two participated in meetings in Venezuela regarding a shipment of cocaine that was to be sent to the United States via Honduras.

Both are nephews of Maduro’s wife and first lady, Cilia Flores. The two were arrested in Haiti and flown to New York on Tuesday, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.