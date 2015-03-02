FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. concerned after Venezuela says Americans detained: State Department
March 2, 2015 / 7:08 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. concerned after Venezuela says Americans detained: State Department

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is concerned with the situation in Venezuela following President Nicolas Maduro’s announcement over the weekend that his government had detained U.S. citizens, a U.S. State Department spokeswoman said on Monday.

Venezuela summoned the U.S. charge d‘affaires for a meeting with its foreign minister and others, State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told reporters, adding that she had no other details. On Saturday, Maduro said Venezuela detained U.S. citizens, including a pilot, on suspicion of espionage.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Emily Stephenson

