FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. says Venezuelan government interfering in new National Assembly
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 4, 2016 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says Venezuelan government interfering in new National Assembly

President Nicolas Maduro talks to newly elected deputies from United Socialist Party (PSUV), during a meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, in this handout picture provided by Miraflores Palace on December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expressed concern on Monday about what it said was interference by the Venezuelan government in the country’s National Assembly, which convenes on Tuesday for its first session with an opposition majority in more than 16 years.

“We are concerned by the Venezuelan government’s efforts to interfere with the newly elected National Assembly exercising its constitutionally mandated duties,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.