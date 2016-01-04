U.S. says Venezuelan government interfering in new National Assembly

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expressed concern on Monday about what it said was interference by the Venezuelan government in the country’s National Assembly, which convenes on Tuesday for its first session with an opposition majority in more than 16 years.
“We are concerned by the Venezuelan government’s efforts to interfere with the newly elected National Assembly exercising its constitutionally mandated duties,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters
