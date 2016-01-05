FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. says Venezuelan government interfering in new National Assembly
#World News
January 5, 2016 / 12:12 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. says Venezuelan government interfering in new National Assembly

Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, makes remarks during hearings on "Corruption, Global Magnitsky and Modern Slavery - A Review of Human Rights Around the World", on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States expressed concern on Monday that the Venezuelan government is trying to obstruct the actions of the country’s National Assembly, which convenes on Tuesday for its first session with an opposition majority in more than 16 years.

“We are concerned by the Venezuelan government’s efforts to interfere with the newly elected National Assembly exercising its constitutionally mandated duties,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told reporters, without giving details.

President Nicolas Maduro responded saying that Venezuela would “not accept imperialism.”

“Why does the State Department and the U.S. government care about the installation of the National Assembly?” Maduro said during a television address on Monday evening.

Henry Ramos Allup, deputy of Venezuelan coalition of opposition parties (MUD) addresses the media during a news conference in Caracas, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

In a letter to President Barack Obama on Monday, Senator Robert Menendez, a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, said he was deeply troubled by attempts by Maduro’s government to “reverse the results” of the National Assembly elections.

Menendez, who sponsored a bill that imposed sanctions against Venezuela in 2014 after a crackdown on political opponents, urged the White House to take further measures to stop Maduro’s government from trying to undermine a meaningful political transition in Venezuela.

President Nicolas Maduro talks to newly elected deputies from United Socialist Party (PSUV), during a meeting at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, in this handout picture provided by Miraflores Palace on December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Miraflores Palace/Handout via Reuters

“I write to urge you and your administration to take immediate steps to ensure that Mr Maduro’s regime is denied the space to obstruct Venezuela’s path to democratic order,” Menendez wrote.

“I believe you can accomplish this with a combination of close monitoring of key international organizations and meaningful, internationally imposed penalties.”

Venezuela’s opposition coalition on Sunday chose Henry Ramos, 72, who is secretary of the Democratic Action party, to lead the new National Assembly. The new Congress is likely to get off to a conflictive start on Tuesday when it formally chooses the body’s president.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Girish Gupta in Caracas; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Leslie Adler

