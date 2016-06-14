Kerry calls for Venezuela to release political prisoners, alleviate shortages

SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday called on Venezuela's crisis-hit socialist government to release political prisoners, respect freedom of expression and freedom of assembly and alleviate shortages.
Speaking at a meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly in the Dominican Republic, Kerry said Washington was strongly committed to working with member states to address Venezuela's "deeply troubling" situation.
