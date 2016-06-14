FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry calls for Venezuela to release political prisoners, alleviate shortages
June 14, 2016

Kerry calls for Venezuela to release political prisoners, alleviate shortages

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry disembarks from his airplane upon his arrival in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates June 8, 2016.Saul Loeb/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTO DOMINGO (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Tuesday called on Venezuela's crisis-hit socialist government to release political prisoners, respect freedom of expression and freedom of assembly and alleviate shortages.

Speaking at a meeting of the Organization of American States (OAS) General Assembly in the Dominican Republic, Kerry said Washington was strongly committed to working with member states to address Venezuela's "deeply troubling" situation.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton

