U.S. says no diplomatic immunity for Venezuelans charged in drug case
#World News
November 13, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says no diplomatic immunity for Venezuelans charged in drug case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The two relatives of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who were arrested on charges of cocaine trafficking do not have diplomatic immunity from prosecution, the U.S. State Department spokesman said on Friday.

State Department spokesman Mark Toner said the indictment of two nephews of Maduro’s wife was “strictly a law enforcement matter” and that the Venezuelan consul general had been in touch with U.S. law enforcement. “We don’t believe these individuals have diplomatic immunity,” Toner said at a news briefing.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

