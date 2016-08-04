FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. troubled by Venezuela's failure to embrace dialogue
#World News
August 4, 2016 / 3:33 PM / a year ago

U.S. troubled by Venezuela's failure to embrace dialogue

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry attends a news conference at the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers meeting in Vientiane, Laos July 26, 2016.Jorge Silva

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The United States is deeply concerned about Venezuela's failure to embrace a robust dialogue to address its political crisis, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.

"Regarding Venezuela we have deep concerns about Venezuela failing to embrace a robust, productive dialogue," Kerry told reporters at a news conference in Argentina. "We're deeply committed to restoring rights of the people in Venezuela."

Reporting By Gram Slattery; Writing by Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
