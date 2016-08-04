U.S. troubled by Venezuela's failure to embrace dialogue

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The United States is deeply concerned about Venezuela's failure to embrace a robust dialogue to address its political crisis, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday.
"Regarding Venezuela we have deep concerns about Venezuela failing to embrace a robust, productive dialogue," Kerry told reporters at a news conference in Argentina. "We're deeply committed to restoring rights of the people in Venezuela."
Reporting By Gram Slattery; Writing by Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton