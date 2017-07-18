U.S. prepares sanctions against senior Venezuelan officials: sources

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is preparing sanctions against several senior Venezuelan officials, including the country's defense minister and a ruling party leader, for alleged human rights violations and could announce the measures as early as Tuesday, U.S. officials said.

Among those likely to be targeted are Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez and Diosdado Cabello, vice president of President Nicolas Maduro's Socialist party, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The sanctions could be rolled out as early as Tuesday, one of the officials told Reuters. Another U.S. source said that while Tuesday was possible, an announcement could still be delayed.