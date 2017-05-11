FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CIA director warns of Venezuela weapons transfers
May 11, 2017 / 3:23 PM / 3 months ago

CIA director warns of Venezuela weapons transfers

CIA Director Mike Pompeo waits to testify on 'World Wide Threats' before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 11, 2017.Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CIA Director Mike Pompeo said on Thursday there are large caches of weapons in Venezuela and a risk of them falling into the wrong hands as the country grapples with economic crisis and street protests.

"It is a real threat," the Central Intelligence Agency director said, under questioning from Republican Senator Marco Rubio, during a Senate hearing on worldwide security threats.

However, he said, "We have not seen any of those major arms transfers."

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Frances Kerry

