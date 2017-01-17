FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Trump 'won't be worse than Obama,' says Venezuela's president
#World News
January 17, 2017 / 12:42 AM / 7 months ago

Trump 'won't be worse than Obama,' says Venezuela's president

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro talks to the media during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela January 16, 2017.Marco Bello

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela's socialist leader said on Monday that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump was the victim of a global "hate campaign" and could not be worse than outgoing Barack Obama.

On the campaign trail, the conservative Trump criticized Venezuela's ruling Socialists for oppressing their own people, but Maduro refrained from firing back in his first public comments on the Republican's election win.

"Let's wait and see what happens. Don't let's jump ahead of ourselves. I want to be prudent," he told a news conference.

"He won't be worse than Obama, that's all I dare say. Obama has left the world plagued by terrorism. In Latin America, he will be remembered for three coups."

Venezuela's government initially welcomed Obama's presidency but later soured on him, criticizing his "imperialist" foreign policy and accusing Washington of meddling to change governments in Brazil, Honduras and Paraguay.

"International media have speculated about Donald Trump," Maduro continued in brief comments about him.

"We are surprised at the brutal hate campaign against Donald Trump in the whole world, in the western world."

Reporting by Corina Pons and Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

