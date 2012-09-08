FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Factbox: Winners at the 2012 Venice film festival
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Film News
September 8, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Factbox: Winners at the 2012 Venice film festival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - South Korean film “Pieta” won the Golden Lion for best picture at the Venice film festival on Saturday.

Following is a list of all the main prize winners decided by a jury led by U.S. director Michael Mann.

(The main production country behind each movie is in brackets)

BEST FILM GOLDEN LION

- “Pieta” directed by Kim Ki-duk (South Korea)

BEST DIRECTOR SILVER LION

- Paul Thomas Anderson for “The Master” (United States)

SPECIAL JURY PRIZE

- Ulrich Seidl for “Paradies: Glaube” (Paradise: Faith) (Austria)

BEST FIRST FEATURE

- “Kuf” (Mold) directed by Ali Aydin (Turkey)

BEST ACTRESS

- Hadas Yaron for “Fill the Void” (Israel)

BEST ACTOR

- Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman for “The Master” (United States)

BEST SCREENPLAY

- “Apres Mai” directed, written by Olivier Assayas (France)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

- “E Stato Il Figlio” directed by Daniele Cipri

Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Sophie Hares

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.