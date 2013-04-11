FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Venture firm Andreessen Horowitz hires software veteran as adviser
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 11, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Venture firm Andreessen Horowitz hires software veteran as adviser

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Venture-capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has added software veteran Kenneth Coleman to its roster of advisers, bringing expertise in a hot area for start-ups to one of Silicon Valley’s most aggressive venture firms.

Coleman, 70, will provide mentorship, introductions and advice to Andreesen Horowitz portfolio companies, said Ben Horowitz, a partner who counts Coleman as one of his own mentors. Coleman hired Horowitz for his first job in Silicon Valley, a position at Silicon Graphics.

“I hope to be asked good questions, be a good listener, provide insight, open doors, make connections that might matter,” Coleman said.

He has already helped Andreessen Horowitz portfolio companies make presentations at a pharmaceutical company he advises, he said. Start-ups generally hope that getting in front of bigger players in their field might land them a new customer or partner.

Coleman is the founder of ITM Software, a provider of information-technology management services. He also spent years in management positions at graphics-display company Silicon Graphics Inc; video-game publisher Activision; and computer-services company Hewlett Packard.

He joins Andreesen’s existing special advisers, former Washington, DC, mayor Adrian Fenty and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

Reporting By Sarah McBride; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.