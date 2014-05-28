FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canvas Venture poaches NEA partner Paul Hsiao
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 28, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

Canvas Venture poaches NEA partner Paul Hsiao

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Canvas Venture Fund, an early-stage investment firm spun out of established venture player Morgenthaler Ventures, has landed its first general partner from outside the Morgenthaler fold.

Paul Hsiao has left behemoth New Enterprise Associates to join the new firm, Canvas said on Wednesday. At NEA, Hsiao worked on enterprise software companies such as Boingo Wireless Inc, digital publisher Say Media and commercial online realtor 42Floors.

Morgenthaler spun Canvas off last year to focus on early-stage software companies. Its inaugural fund, which has $175 million in cash, invested in such holdings as wealth-management company FutureAdvisor, customer-engagement monitor Totango and doctor-patient relationship tool HealthLoop.

Canvas Venture’s existing general partners are Rebecca Lynn, Gary Little and Gary Morgenthaler, who remain partners at Morgenthaler. NEA often co-invests with Morgenthaler.

Reporting by Sarah McBride; Editing by Jan Paschal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.